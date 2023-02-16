Who is Sapna Gill, Mumbai social media influencer who got into tussle with Prithvi Shaw over selfie? (Photo: Twitter)

A video of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw tussle in Mumbai has surfaced on social media. Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw became the centre of controversy after it was claimed that he got into a fight with two individuals who allegedly demanded on taking selfies despite the player's earlier consent.

Prithvi Shaw's friend, who had accompanied the batsman to the Mumbai hotel, has reported the incident to the police. Ashish Yadav, Shaw's friend and housemate, owns a cafe. For the past three years, Yadav has resided with Shaw in Bandra. The incident between Shaw and the two people apparently started outside the lavish hotel in Mumbai after the two people allegedly encountered the sportsman for a selfie, claims the friend's complaint.

In a video of the altercation, a 23-year-old batsperson is seen clutching to what appears to be a broken baseball bat. Both sides got into a disagreement about selfies, according to the police complaint, but it quickly escalated into a brawl involving a baseball bat and a car chase in Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw's mate Ashish Surendra Yadav filed the incident to the police after it happened outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai, and Oshiwara Police later booked eight persons, including Sapna Gill, for damaging the car of the friend's, according to India Today.

They were infuriated when the hotel manager interfered and urged the suspects to vacate the premises. After dinner, when Prithvi and his companion left the hotel, they discovered the suspects standing there brandishing baseball bats.

According to the police report, the accused broke both the front and rear windows of the car belonging to Prithvi's friend. The group allegedly threatened to file fake accusations against Prithvi and his pals if they did not give them Rs 50,000, according to the complaint.

Who is Sapna Gill?

According to Aaj Tak, Bengaluru-based YouTuber and social media influencer Sapna Gill has more than 2.18 lakh Instagram followers. Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's attorney, claimed that when Sapna Gill was at the Oshiwara police station in Bombay, the authorities were stopping her from getting medical attention. "Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical," Ali Kashif said, India Today reported.