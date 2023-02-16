Watch: Prithvi Shaw involved in brawl over selfies, videos of fight go viral

Prithvi Shaw attacked over selfie| Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

A person attacked Indian Cricketer Prithni SHaw's car with a baseball bat after an argument over taking selfies with him outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. A case was registered with the police for rioting and extortion against eight people, including one woman.

The incident happened when the cricketer went to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend, an official said. The cricketer's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav lodged the complaint. A video has been shared on Twitter by Mohsin Shaikh. The video clearly records the attack. It is seen that a bald man is holding a baseball bat and tries to hit the car but he is stopped by a lady companion.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person approached Shaw for a selfie. At first, Shaw allowed the person to take a picture but he kept insisting on more. The cricketer turned down his request to click multiple selfies. After that, the accused started arguing and misbehaving with the cricketer, the official said.

On seeing this, the manager of the hotel intervened and asked the person, who was demanding selfies with Shaw, to vacate the premises, he said. After this incident, Shaw and Yadav had dinner at the hotel.

But while they were stepping out of the place along with their friend, they saw the same person holding a baseball bat in hand. After they sat in their car, the accused attacked the windshield of the vehicle with the baseball bat. Sensing more trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car, while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara, he said.

Yadav saw three motorcycles and a white-coloured car chasing their vehicle. Around 4 am, those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road. One of them slammed the baseball bat on the rear windshield which broke. The six motorcycle-borne persons and two others in the car, including a woman, abused Yadav and those accompanying him.

After that, Yadav took the car to the Oshiwara police station. The eight accused also followed them there. The woman accused started arguing and threatened Yadav to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter or else she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the police official said. After that, Yadav lodged a complaint against the accused.

Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, he said. Investigation into the case is underway, the police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)