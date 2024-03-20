Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie; see inside pics

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal to face tough competition soon as Gautam Adani plans to launch...

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie; see inside pics

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

10 cheapest markets in India

All about PM Modi's Varanasi constituency

8 animals found in high altitude region

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

HomeViral

Viral

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

Conspiracy theories abound about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as a result of her December public appearance absence and her January 2024 abdominal surgery.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 04:12 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Princess Kate Middleton
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Conspiracy theories abound about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as a result of her December public appearance absence and her January 2024 abdominal surgery. There have also been concerns raised about her health and the possibility that she appeared unhappy during a recent visit to her favorite farm shop. It was also claimed that the video of her visit had been altered or that Heidi Agan, her lookalike, had been added in place of the Princess. 

A friend of the Royal family stated that Kate Middleton wishes to discuss her health in public, but only after she takes on her responsibilities as the Princess of Wales. Agan refuted the rumors and verified that Kate Middleton was in fact in the video. The Sun reported, the friend also mentioned that the Princess and Prince William are most open when interacting with the public, and that the Princess may discuss her recovery during engagements. 

There have been recent reports about Princess Kate, who allegedly underwent surgery and will not resume her royal duties until Easter. A digitally manipulated image of Kate with her children was shared on Kensington Royal's social media account, which was later withdrawn. 

On the other hand, a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also digitally enhanced. Meanwhile, rumors of Prince William's affair with Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury have been circulating on the internet, but the latter denied the allegations. The Royal Family has hinted that an important announcement is imminent, which is expected to be made on March 20 (today).

Additionally, On January 16, the Princess of Wales was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. According to The Mirror, there was an attempt made by one of the staff members to access Kate's notes while she was at the London Clinic in central London. The incident is now being investigated by the police as a breach of medical records at the clinic.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

From Narayana Murthy to Mukesh Ambani: Most expensive things billionaires have gifted their children and grandchildren

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Tata Group plans to sell 2.34 crore shares of TCS, worth Rs 9000 crore, per share at Rs…

Meet one of India's youngest CEOs who heads Rs 101406 crore company, but was outperformed by her two-year-old son in…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from show due to this reason

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement