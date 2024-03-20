Where is Princess Kate Middleton? Rumours abound as Prince William's wife continues to remain absent from public

Conspiracy theories abound about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as a result of her December public appearance absence and her January 2024 abdominal surgery.

Conspiracy theories abound about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as a result of her December public appearance absence and her January 2024 abdominal surgery. There have also been concerns raised about her health and the possibility that she appeared unhappy during a recent visit to her favorite farm shop. It was also claimed that the video of her visit had been altered or that Heidi Agan, her lookalike, had been added in place of the Princess.

A friend of the Royal family stated that Kate Middleton wishes to discuss her health in public, but only after she takes on her responsibilities as the Princess of Wales. Agan refuted the rumors and verified that Kate Middleton was in fact in the video. The Sun reported, the friend also mentioned that the Princess and Prince William are most open when interacting with the public, and that the Princess may discuss her recovery during engagements.

There have been recent reports about Princess Kate, who allegedly underwent surgery and will not resume her royal duties until Easter. A digitally manipulated image of Kate with her children was shared on Kensington Royal's social media account, which was later withdrawn.

On the other hand, a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also digitally enhanced. Meanwhile, rumors of Prince William's affair with Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury have been circulating on the internet, but the latter denied the allegations. The Royal Family has hinted that an important announcement is imminent, which is expected to be made on March 20 (today).

Additionally, On January 16, the Princess of Wales was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. According to The Mirror, there was an attempt made by one of the staff members to access Kate's notes while she was at the London Clinic in central London. The incident is now being investigated by the police as a breach of medical records at the clinic.