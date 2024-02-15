Where are the family members of Mughal emperor Akbar and Maharana Pratap, what do they do?

The bravery of Maharana Pratap is renowned across the world. He gave a tough fight to the Mughals with his valour. His tales of bravery are well-known. When the Mughal emperor Akbar sought to conquer all of India, Maharana Pratap fought to save his kingdom and achieved victory.

It is said that Maharana Pratap's death occurred due to an injury to his intestines caused by the recoil of a bowstring. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away in 1597, at the age of 57. Despite their enmity, Akbar himself was said to have shed tears upon hearing of Maharana Pratap's death, according to media reports.

One of the notable displays of Maharana Pratap's bravery was during the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Maharana Pratap faced nearly 5,000 to 10,000 soldiers with 3,000 cavalry. He was severely wounded in this battle and had to reside in the forests afterward. However, he did not accept defeat and prepared his army for another attack. It is said that he had to live in the jungles for many days without proper food arrangements, but he remained steadfast in his determination.

These tales of bravery are well-known, but do you know who are the descendants of Maharana Pratap and Akbar?

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is one of the prominent members of the former royal family of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and is known to be residing in his palace in Udaipur. He is the descendant of Maharana Pratap, and his involvement in the hotel chain ownership and occasional political discussions have been noted.

He was born on January 28, 1985, and his grandfather's name is Bhagwat Singh Mewar. He is the son of Arvind Singh Mewar. He shares his father's enthusiasm for cars and is often seen at major events. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur has completed his education from Udaipur Maharaja Mewar School, Mayo College in Ajmer, and GD Somani College in Mumbai. He has also graduated from Blue Mountains School in Australia and currently serves as the Executive Director of the HR Group of Hotels.

Meanwhile, Yakub Habibuddin Tucy, often makes headlines by claiming himself as the descendant of Bahadur Shah Jafar and Akbar. Reports suggest that Yakub is based in Hyderabad.

While the authenticity of Prince Yakub's claims may be questioned, he lives a lifestyle akin to that of an emperor. According to some media reports, Yakub travels with security personnel and is accompanied by guards whenever he visits the Taj Mahal or any historical site.