Where are the family members of Mughal emperor Akbar and Maharana Pratap, what do they do?

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who bought India's costliest apartment, sold business for Rs 7000 crore, paid over...

IND vs ENG: Jadeja reacts to run out mix-up involving Sarfaraz Khan

Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

Sunflower season 2 trailer: Ranvir Shorey continues to suspect Sunil Grover, new tenant Adah Sharma creates more mystery

Bramayugam public review: Mammootty's black and white horror thriller is 'mindblowing masterpiece', say netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who bought India's costliest apartment, sold business for Rs 7000 crore, paid over...

IND vs ENG: Jadeja reacts to run out mix-up involving Sarfaraz Khan

Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

10 superfoods for kidney health

9 highest-paid Indian actors on OTT

Oldest Indian captains to score century in Test cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

Sunflower season 2 trailer: Ranvir Shorey continues to suspect Sunil Grover, new tenant Adah Sharma creates more mystery

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

HomeViral

Viral

Where are the family members of Mughal emperor Akbar and Maharana Pratap, what do they do?

Despite their enmity, Akbar himself was said to have shed tears upon hearing of Maharana Pratap's death.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The bravery of Maharana Pratap is renowned across the world. He gave a tough fight to the Mughals with his valour. His tales of bravery are well-known. When the Mughal emperor Akbar sought to conquer all of India, Maharana Pratap fought to save his kingdom and achieved victory. 

It is said that Maharana Pratap's death occurred due to an injury to his intestines caused by the recoil of a bowstring. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away in 1597, at the age of 57. Despite their enmity, Akbar himself was said to have shed tears upon hearing of Maharana Pratap's death, according to media reports. 

One of the notable displays of Maharana Pratap's bravery was during the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Maharana Pratap faced nearly 5,000 to 10,000 soldiers with 3,000 cavalry. He was severely wounded in this battle and had to reside in the forests afterward. However, he did not accept defeat and prepared his army for another attack. It is said that he had to live in the jungles for many days without proper food arrangements, but he remained steadfast in his determination. 

These tales of bravery are well-known, but do you know who are the descendants of Maharana Pratap and Akbar? 

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is one of the prominent members of the former royal family of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and is known to be residing in his palace in Udaipur. He is the descendant of Maharana Pratap, and his involvement in the hotel chain ownership and occasional political discussions have been noted.

He was born on January 28, 1985, and his grandfather's name is Bhagwat Singh Mewar. He is the son of Arvind Singh Mewar. He shares his father's enthusiasm for cars and is often seen at major events. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur has completed his education from Udaipur Maharaja Mewar School, Mayo College in Ajmer, and GD Somani College in Mumbai. He has also graduated from Blue Mountains School in Australia and currently serves as the Executive Director of the HR Group of Hotels.

Meanwhile, Yakub Habibuddin Tucy, often makes headlines by claiming himself as the descendant of Bahadur Shah Jafar and Akbar. Reports suggest that Yakub is based in Hyderabad. 

While the authenticity of Prince Yakub's claims may be questioned, he lives a lifestyle akin to that of an emperor. According to some media reports, Yakub travels with security personnel and is accompanied by guards whenever he visits the Taj Mahal or any historical site.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet DU graduate, who left high-paying job in Google to become monk at 25 due to...

'New beginning in political career': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan announces decision to join BJP after quitting Cong

Indian Navy officers, sailors can now wear kurta-pyjama in officer messes and institutes

Viral video: Street vendor makes Maggi with coffee and milk, internet calls it 'crime'

This actress made debut with superstar, gave many flop films, quit acting, now runs Rs 600 crore business, husband is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE