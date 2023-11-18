Headlines

What is 'Coffee Badging'? Exploring the emerging office trend that's brewing buzz

As professionals return to physical offices, the trend of 'Coffee badging' is gaining momentum, marking a shift in workplace culture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

In a notable shift within the corporate world, 'Coffee badging' is emerging as a distinctive trend, reflecting the changing dynamics of workplace culture as employees make their way back to physical office spaces. This innovative phenomenon, recently spotlighted by Forbes, offers a contemporary perspective on the concept of presenteeism.

So, what exactly is 'Coffee badging'?

This modern adaptation of workplace attendance involves employees strategically managing their time upon returning to physical office spaces. In this unique trend, professionals purposefully make appearances in the office, engage in coffee breaks, socialize with colleagues, and promptly exit. The distinctive aspect lies in the receipt of a symbolic 'badge' as acknowledgment for this non-traditional form of attendance.

Why is this trend catching on?

As the workforce transitions back to the workplace, the "coffee badging" trend has emerged as a deliberate response to recent return-to-office mandates. It signifies a shift in the approach to office dynamics, with individuals prioritizing intentional and meaningful interactions over rigid adherence to traditional norms. Owl Labs' 2023 State of Hybrid Work report highlights an ongoing power struggle between employers and employees regarding the preferred mode of work, contributing to the popularity of "coffee badging."

Adding to the trend's momentum is an Instagram video by Sarthak Ahuja. The video cleverly captures the essence of "coffee badging," showcasing the ritual of physically swiping an ID badge to confirm attendance before heading out for a casual coffee rendezvous with coworkers. This engaging content has propelled the trend into virality, making it more accessible and relatable to a broader audience.

What impact could 'Coffee badging' have on work life?

Beyond being a quirky trend, 'Coffee badging' represents a subtle form of resistance against rigid return-to-office mandates. As professionals navigate the evolving landscape of hybrid work arrangements, this trend emphasizes the growing importance of autonomy and intentional interactions. It may influence work life by encouraging a more balanced approach, where employees value flexibility in their work environment while still recognizing the benefits of in-person collaboration.

In essence, the 'Coffee badging' trend suggests a cultural shift towards prioritizing meaningful engagements over traditional markers of attendance, potentially shaping a new norm in the post-pandemic workplace.

