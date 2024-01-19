Watch: TTE slaps man on train, suspended after video goes viral

A viral video capturing a ticket checker assaulting a passenger on the Barauni-Lucknow Express has triggered widespread outrage on social media

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a ticket checker's assault on a passenger aboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express has ignited a firestorm on social media. The widely circulated video, recorded by a fellow passenger, depicts the Ticket Examiner (TTE) repeatedly slapping and punching a male passenger while demanding him to stand up. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has swiftly responded, announcing the suspension of the TTE involved.

The distressing footage captured the TTE's aggressive actions, including pulling the passenger's muffler. Throughout the altercation, the bewildered passenger is heard questioning the reason for the assault, pleading, "Mera koi galti hai, sir (What is my mistake)?"

Train number 15203, Barauni Lucknow Express.

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw this is how secure and safe is train journey for common citizens.pic.twitter.com/cpUBv4RXIE — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 18, 2024

The video also captures the TTE attempting to prevent another passenger from recording the incident, who is heard questioning, "Maar kyu rahe ho (Why are you hitting him)?" Other travelers on the train intervened in an effort to stop the assault. While the exact cause of the altercation remains unknown, it appears to have stemmed from a dispute related to a ticket.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, prompting widespread condemnation. Users expressed their outrage, demanding accountability and swift action. One user directed a message to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying, "Hello sir @AshwiniVaishn. The way TT is beating, is very disturbing. Please take right actions."

Another user emphasized the need for proper procedures, stating, "This is extremely objectionable and punishable! If the passenger is traveling even without a ticket, then it's not right for any govt official to beat him like this, he should have been handed over to the Railway Police as per the rules. @RailMinIndia should investigate the above matter and immediately take administrative action against this TTE."

A third user urged for the removal of the TTE from their position, commenting, "Get him removed from the TTE post. This video is so hurtful. The man is still asking so politely. Violence should never be the way!"

Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended. https://t.co/MycVdbzw5i — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2024

Amidst the growing outcry, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the suspension of the TTE, stating, “Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended.” The North Eastern Railways also corroborated the suspension, signaling a swift response to address the disturbing incident.