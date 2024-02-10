Watch: Man robs 40 iPhones worth Rs 40 lakh from Apple store in daylight , video goes viral

A shocking video of a daring theft at an Apple Store has gone viral on social media, showing a thief snatching 40 iPhone floor models while employees appeared powerless to intervene.

In a startling incident that has taken social media platform X by storm, a daring thief has stolen approximately 40 iPhone floor models from an Apple Store, leaving Apple enthusiasts dismayed. The shocking video, initially shared on TikTok, quickly went viral, capturing the thief's audacious act as he brazenly snatched iPhones from three display tables within the store, while employees appeared powerless to intervene.

This is why stores in Oakland are shutting down and why you can't have nice things. pic.twitter.com/98DLSDwRtO — Ian Miles Cheon (@stillgray) February 7, 2024

The footage shows the thief swiftly concealing the iPhones in his clothing before making a hasty exit. Notably, the incident reportedly occurred near an Emeryville Police vehicle, prompting questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement measures in the area.

Despite widespread circulation of the video, some accounts mistakenly identified the location as Oakland. However, The E’ville Eye clarified that Oakland does not have any Apple Stores within its city limits, with neighboring cities such as San Jose and San Francisco hosting multiple Apple retail outlets.

CBS News reported that Emeryville Police were alerted to the daylight robbery around 10:25 am on Monday. Surprisingly, the video of the theft shows a police car on the street, but Emeryville Police clarified that the car was unoccupied, and there were no officers in the vicinity at the time of the robbery.

The suspect in the video has been identified as Tyler Mims, a 22-year-old Berkeley native. He has been booked on three counts of conspiracy, three counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft, and three counts of organized retail theft. Mims is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Details about the two other suspects arrested alongside Mims are currently unavailable.