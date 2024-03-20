Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar attempted to convert a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter but were caught by police before completing the project.

In a surprising turn of events, two brothers from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar made headlines as they converted a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into what could only be described as a makeshift helicopter. However, their ambitious project was cut short when local authorities intervened, seizing their creation before it could take flight.

यूपी के अंबेडकर नगर में दो भाईयों ने जुगाड़ से कार को हेलीकॉप्टर बना दिया. डेंट- पेंट कराने जा रहे थे तभी पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया. और गाड़ी(हेलीकॉप्टर) सीज कर दी. pic.twitter.com/wK9QLaFZ1k — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 17, 2024

The incident came to light when a video of the peculiar vehicle, now in police custody, surfaced on social media platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions from intrigued netizens. Journalist Priya Singh shared the footage on X, accompanied by a Hindi caption detailing the brothers' endeavor.

According to Singh's translation, the brothers utilized their ingenuity, or "jugaad," to affix rotor blades onto the car's roof and tail, creating a helicopter-like structure. The video depicted curious onlookers, including a few police officers, gathered around the modified vehicle parked outside a police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was en route to Akbarpur for a fresh coat of paint when it caught the attention of authorities during a routine check in the Akbarpur Kotwali area. Subsequently, the modified car was seized from the Akbarpur bus stand, halting the brothers' unconventional project in its tracks.

Singh's video, shared on March 17, quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 68,000 views and prompting numerous likes, retweets, and comments from intrigued viewers. Among the reactions, one individual emphasized the importance of respecting innovation, asserting its role in driving progress and societal advancement.

Another commenter expressed astonishment and amusement at the brothers' feat, labeling it "very interesting and amazing." Meanwhile, a third contributor humorously remarked, "It happens only in India," accompanied by a fitting GIF.