Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

'Ukraine's survival...': Pentagon chief issues dire warning amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Anil Ambani’s Reliance settles debts of three major banks, now heading towards Rs 21000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

'Ukraine's survival...': Pentagon chief issues dire warning amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

9 powerful messages by BLACKPINK's Lisa

9 most-awaited south Indian films to stream on Prime Video in 2024

Vegetarian foods with more iron than spinach 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar attempted to convert a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter but were caught by police before completing the project.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, two brothers from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar made headlines as they converted a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into what could only be described as a makeshift helicopter. However, their ambitious project was cut short when local authorities intervened, seizing their creation before it could take flight.

The incident came to light when a video of the peculiar vehicle, now in police custody, surfaced on social media platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions from intrigued netizens. Journalist Priya Singh shared the footage on X, accompanied by a Hindi caption detailing the brothers' endeavor.

According to Singh's translation, the brothers utilized their ingenuity, or "jugaad," to affix rotor blades onto the car's roof and tail, creating a helicopter-like structure. The video depicted curious onlookers, including a few police officers, gathered around the modified vehicle parked outside a police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was en route to Akbarpur for a fresh coat of paint when it caught the attention of authorities during a routine check in the Akbarpur Kotwali area. Subsequently, the modified car was seized from the Akbarpur bus stand, halting the brothers' unconventional project in its tracks.

Singh's video, shared on March 17, quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 68,000 views and prompting numerous likes, retweets, and comments from intrigued viewers. Among the reactions, one individual emphasized the importance of respecting innovation, asserting its role in driving progress and societal advancement.

Another commenter expressed astonishment and amusement at the brothers' feat, labeling it "very interesting and amazing." Meanwhile, a third contributor humorously remarked, "It happens only in India," accompanied by a fitting GIF.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer

Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement