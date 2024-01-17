Vrindavan: Monkey steals man's iPhone in temple, what happened next will amuse you, watch

Visitors at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan were left amused and astonished when a bold monkey snatched a man's iPhone.

In a surprising turn of events at the Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan, visitors were left astonished when a mischievous monkey snatched a man's iPhone, demanding a trade before considering returning the device. The incident, captured on video and shared on Instagram by user Vikas, quickly went viral on social media, eliciting laughs and widespread attention.

The footage begins with two monkeys perched atop a building, one holding the pilfered iPhone. The distressed owner attempts to negotiate with the furry culprit by offering a Frooti, which he tosses toward the monkey. Seizing the opportunity, the monkey drops the phone upon grabbing the drink.

The video, shared on January 6, has since amassed over 8.4 million views, along with a plethora of likes and comments. Social media users shared their reactions to the amusing incident:

One individual humorously remarked, "This is the business."

A second person shared, "This happened to me as well."

Describing the scene as a barter system, a third commenter posted, "This is called the barter system."

A fourth viewer added, "Monkeys have new ideas on how to get food."

Sharing insights into the monkey's cunning tactics, a fifth commenter noted, "The deal is to know how to exchange something that the monkey likes."

The video serves as a lighthearted reminder of the unpredictable and entertaining encounters one can have at the Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir.