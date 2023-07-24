Headlines

Viral

Viral: Woman's underwater barbie dance leaves netizens amazed, user says, 'Is physics a joke for you?'

Popular underwater performer Kristina Makushenko performed to Barbie movie's song "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa in her viral Instagram video while sporting heels and a pink bodysuit.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films that were released on the same day and had much-anticipated excitement from fans, appear to have outperformed the latter in terms of first-weekend box office earnings. For those who are cheering for both films, there is a "Barbenheimer" craze on social media.

The movies Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan both hit cinemas on the same day, 21 July. Since there was so much hype for these summer big-budget films viewers eagerly awaited them. Many of the videos that the Barbie movie's supporters posted included people eating pink-colored food while wearing pink clothing.

One such supporter is a woman who has joined the Barbie craze by dancing underwater to a song from the just-released movie. While sharing the video, Kristina wrote in the caption, "This is how Barbie dance underwater why they didn’t include this scene in actual movie?"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristina Makushe

 

Popular underwater performer Kristina Makushenko performed to Barbie movie's song "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa in her viral Instagram video while sporting heels and a pink bodysuit. The Barbie movie included the song. Her performance was incredibly well-received online. “Omg. Is physics a joke for you?” a user jokingly asked.

Another commenter said, "I might not go to the movie, but I could watch your channel for hours." Kristina Makushenko, a digital artist, is well-known for her underwater dance videos on social media. On Instagram, the now-viral video has received close to 9,000 likes and has had over 1.3 lakh views.

