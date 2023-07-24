Headlines

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Bhagavad Gita during sex scene? Why Hindu netizens are outraged by ‘Oppenheimer’, calling for boycott

Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer sparked an outrage in India after an explicit scene in the movie saw the lead actor reading the Bhagavad Gita.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Christopher Notal’s latest film Oppenheimer has struck the mother lode when it comes to worldwide box office collections, even having a strong opening in India. However, one specific scene from Oppenheimer featuring actor Cillian Murphy and the Bhagavad Gita is now sparking outrage in the country.

Many Hindu netizens have taken to Twitter to slap Cillian Murphy-starrer movie Oppenheimer for showing the Peaky Blinders actor in a sex scene while reading the Hindu sacred text Bhagavad Gita, calling the scene an insult to Hinduism.

In the movie, Cillian Murphy’s character Robert Oppenheimer can be heard quoting a line from the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate scene with Florence Pugh’s character Jean Tatlock. Outraged by the sex scene and the feature of the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu audience is calling for a boycott of the film.

Many people from the Hindu diaspora across the world came forward to slam Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan for the depiction of the sex scene, demanding its removal from the film instantly, despite the fact that the scene was approved for release by the Indian film censor board.

 

 

 

 

One netizen wrote on Twitter, “I’m calling for a boycott of the movie Oppenheimer. I just learned there is a highly offensive scene involving the Bhagavad Gita in it. I will not repeat it here, but it involves something explicit. Never trust Hollywood and West to depict Hinduism positively and accurately.”

Meanwhile, another netizen slammed the censor board for okaying the scene in the first place, saying, “Censor board has chopped the abusive words in Oppenheimer movie but it has allowed the scene where the main lead actor is having sex while reading 'Bhagavad Gita'.”

J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb, was known to be an admirer of the Bhagavad Gita, and he has also famously used a quote from the Hindu holy text, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” after the successful testing of the atomic bomb.

