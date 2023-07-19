Barbenheimer: How weird, joint craze for Oppenheimer & Barbie is causing lakhs to plan back-to-back shows on release day

Oppenheimer and Barbie, releasing on the same day (July 21) have somehow become a double feature courtesy internet memes.

Not since The Dark Knight and Mamma Mia released the same morning of 2008 has there been greater buzz about two contrasting films ‘clashing’ for space. Up until now that is. The third Friday of July 2023 belongs to Greta Gerwig as much as it belongs to Christopher Nolan. Their film – Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively – are releasing worldwide on the day. And their contrasting tones, colour schemes, and genres have conspired to make them the ideal ingredients for a joint promotional strategy, floated not by the makers, but by the world wide web.

What on earth is Barbenheimer?

It all began as a joke, and then transcended to memes. And as it has happened countless times before, memes soon became pop culture and a little too mainstream where everyone began taking them seriously. Barbie is a satire on the bestselling children’s doll with a meta take on toys coming into the real world. It’s superfluously pink theme is in stark contrast with Nolan’s grim and dark Oppenheimer, the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb. One is a bright and colourful story of toys and the other the journey of the birth of the greatest human tragedy. Internet joked how they were perfect for each other, and people actually followed suit. And Barbenheimer was born – the practice of watching the films back-to-back, on release day.

Are Indians watching Barbie and Oppenheimer back to back?

The simple answer is yes, an emphatic yes. Just how many are watching is an answer exhibitors and trade experts will take time to decode. But there are indications already. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, says, “Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has started off on a very impressive note in India, as advance sales for the film in IMAX screens opened up much earlier than usual, therefore naturally taking the lead in sales. Onto the other big one, Barbie has a massive audience pool interested and excited, especially the youth with the film capturing the imaginative world of an iconic character we have all grown up with. On BookMyShow, we have observed 8% of transactors for Oppenheimer also having booked tickets for Barbie, with a large chunk opting to watch both films on the same day!”

Trade insiders say that across platforms and multiplexes and cities, several lakh tickets have been bought by people watching Oppenheimer and Barbie on the same day, or at least over the opening weekend itself.

Will I understand Oppenheimer if I haven’t watched Barbie?

Contrary to what many believe, the films are not actually connected, maybe just by fate (holds up sarcasm sign). What puzzled me was that this was actually a serious question on a Reddit forum. But then, it was Reddit so how serious could it have been. The answer is yes, you are likely to understand Oppenheimer without watching Barbie. But keep in mind it is a Christopher Nolan film so just how much you will understand is debatable.

But as of Wednesday evening, both the films are selling theatres out across Indian metros. Many Oppenheimer tickets, worth as high as Rs 2450, sold out in just hours. Barbie does not have the same advantage of IMAX weight and wide release, but it is still pulling it weight in this partnership. If anything, this ‘clash’ has helped Barbie. The de facto double feature attitude is bringing a lot of Nolan fans to Barbie world. And knowing Greta Gerwig’s talent, they may not leave disappointed.