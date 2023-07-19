Headlines

Meet Carol Spencer, woman who designed iconic Barbie for 36 years

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

In 1963, Carol Spencer, now a 90-year-old fine arts scholar, answered a newspaper advertisement and became Barbie's fashion designer or personal stylist. She held this position for an impressive 36 years until 1999. Spencer's journey with Barbie began when she fell in love with the doll and it became her passion.

Born in 1932 in Minneapolis, Spencer defied the common female stereotypes of her time. Instead of pursuing the limited career options available to women at the time, she enrolled in a design program at the Minneapolis School of Fine Arts. During her final year of college, she secured a month-long guest editor internship position at Mademoiselle in New York, a renowned fashion magazine.

Seven years later, Spencer joined Mattel, where she worked closely with Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie. Throughout her illustrious career spanning over three decades, Spencer remained dedicated to keeping Barbie in tune with global fashion trends. Her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to staying on trend contributed significantly to Barbie's reputation as one of the most fashion-forward toys on the market.

As the design process evolved over time, Spencer adapted accordingly. While modern designers utilize computer technology, Spencer's team worked with 3D models of dolls instead of drawings. They crafted miniature garments by hand, making adjustments until they looked perfect on Barbie and in their packaging. Maintaining the scale of Barbie, roughly 1/6 the size of a real person, was crucial to ensuring everything appeared just right.

In 1998, Spencer retired from Mattel, and the company honored her 35th anniversary as a designer by creating a Carol Spencer Barbie doll. This collectible doll featured a pale pink suit, a miniature replica of Spencer's most iconic design. Although she no longer fits into the suit, Spencer cherishes it to this day.

In recognition of her contributions, Spencer received the prestigious Women in Toys Emeritus Award in 2017, which is displayed at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Currently residing in Westwood, California, Spencer's home is adorned with glass cases showcasing her extensive collection of Barbie dolls. Among her favorites are the 1992 Benefit Ball Barbie with red hair, dressed in an elegant gold and teal metallic gown, and the 1996 Golden Jubilee Barbie, which proudly displays Spencer's name on the back. Being the only designer with her name printed on a Barbie doll holds great significance to her.

