Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Hollywood

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out in hours, Christopher Nolan film breaks advance booking records for IMAX

Tickets for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are priced as high as Rs 2450 in India but are still getting sold out days before release.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

The Oppenheimer craze has reached India. The biographical drama from Christopher Nolan is being touted as one of the biggest films of our times. The film is getting a wide release globally and even in India, where Nolan has a sizable fan base, it is a heavily anticipated film. The film’s craze can be gauged by the fact that tickets priced as high as Rs 2450 are flying off the shelves and the opening weekend’s IMAX shows are almost sold out two days in advance.

Oppenheimer traces the story of the Manhattan Project, America’s secret project to build the nuclear bomb in the 1930s and 40s. The story is told through the eyes of scientist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is widely regarded as the ‘Father of the atomic bomb’. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role.

Oppenheimer IMAX shows filling fast

Oppenheimer will be taking over all the IMAX screens worldwide when it releases this Friday, replacing Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 after just 10 days of release. This is because IMAX screens only one movie in its screens at one time worldwide. There are 125 shows of IMAX screens in India and as per Sacnilk, all show over 85% occupancy by Wednesday morning, two days before the film’s release. This shows that by the release day, the IMAX shows for the opening weekend are likely to be all sold out.

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out

The ticket prices for Oppenheimer in many IMAX screens across the country are astronomical. In parts of Delhi-NCR, tickets are priced upwards of Rs 2000. At PVR Select City Walk, the recliner seats are priced at Rs 2100 and they are all sold out for the opening day. In Mumbai, the tickets are priced even higher. At PVR Palladium Mall, one ticket of Oppenheimer in the recliner seats for the IMAX show is priced at a whopping Rs 2450, and yes, even these tickets are all sold out.

Oppenheimer cast and crew

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is headlined by Cillian Murphy, who is supported by a star-studded ensemble, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film releases globally on July 21.

