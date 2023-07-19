Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out in hours, Christopher Nolan film breaks advance booking records for IMAX

Tickets for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are priced as high as Rs 2450 in India but are still getting sold out days before release.

The Oppenheimer craze has reached India. The biographical drama from Christopher Nolan is being touted as one of the biggest films of our times. The film is getting a wide release globally and even in India, where Nolan has a sizable fan base, it is a heavily anticipated film. The film’s craze can be gauged by the fact that tickets priced as high as Rs 2450 are flying off the shelves and the opening weekend’s IMAX shows are almost sold out two days in advance.

Oppenheimer traces the story of the Manhattan Project, America’s secret project to build the nuclear bomb in the 1930s and 40s. The story is told through the eyes of scientist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is widely regarded as the ‘Father of the atomic bomb’. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role.

Oppenheimer IMAX shows filling fast

Oppenheimer will be taking over all the IMAX screens worldwide when it releases this Friday, replacing Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 after just 10 days of release. This is because IMAX screens only one movie in its screens at one time worldwide. There are 125 shows of IMAX screens in India and as per Sacnilk, all show over 85% occupancy by Wednesday morning, two days before the film’s release. This shows that by the release day, the IMAX shows for the opening weekend are likely to be all sold out.

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out

The ticket prices for Oppenheimer in many IMAX screens across the country are astronomical. In parts of Delhi-NCR, tickets are priced upwards of Rs 2000. At PVR Select City Walk, the recliner seats are priced at Rs 2100 and they are all sold out for the opening day. In Mumbai, the tickets are priced even higher. At PVR Palladium Mall, one ticket of Oppenheimer in the recliner seats for the IMAX show is priced at a whopping Rs 2450, and yes, even these tickets are all sold out.

Oppenheimer cast and crew

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is headlined by Cillian Murphy, who is supported by a star-studded ensemble, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film releases globally on July 21.