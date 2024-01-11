Headlines

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Meet Tanya Singh, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Amazon firing hundreds of employees in fresh wave of layoffs, reason believed to be…

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Tips to improve creativity in children

8 most stunning creatures in the world

Health benefits of consuming jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Killer Soup review: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona's delicious acts add tadka to Abhishek Chaubey's perfect dark comedy recipe

Vijay Sethupathi recalls being body-shamed in Bollywood and Tamil film industry: 'Sometimes people say...'

Javed Akhtar says Mani Ratnam made Hindi film industry feel like ‘illiterate children’: ‘He slapped us hard’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman's energetic dance on railway platform gets thumbs down from internet

Saheli Rudra's energetic dance video at a busy railway station went viral, dividing viewers.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rise of social media has undoubtedly created a platform for individuals to showcase their talents and gain global recognition. From stunning photography to captivating dance moves, countless creators have amassed dedicated followings by sharing their unique skills. However, a recent trend of impromptu dance performances in public spaces, particularly at railway stations, is causing a stir, with opinions sharply divided.

Enter Saheli Rudra, a content creator known for her regular dance videos. Her latest offering, shot at a bustling railway station, has gone viral, racking up over 9,000 likes and sparking a heated online debate. The video features Saheli, exuding confidence, grooving to the iconic Bollywood song "Keh Do Na" on a crowded platform.

While the clip has garnered praise for Saheli's energetic moves and undeniable talent, it has also attracted criticism and even scorn. Some viewers view the act as audacious and disrespectful of the public space, accusing Saheli of seeking attention through an unconventional stunt. "This is just a publicity stunt," one commenter remarked, while another quipped, "More like 'Dance for Attention' than 'Dance India Dance'."

However, Saheli's self-assured performance also resonated with many viewers. One fan praised her confidence, stating, "That's all the confidence I need in life!" Another, injecting humor, drew a relatable comparison: "Here, I stop my dance the moment my mom enters my room!"

The debate surrounding Saheli's video highlights the evolving nature of public spaces and the growing influence of social media. While some celebrate the freedom to express oneself, others emphasize the need for respect and consideration for others. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer, who studied only on weekends, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Gautam Singhania’s ‘love’ costs him big, pays heavy penalty of Rs 3280000000 for…

Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

'Lalit Modi threatened to...': Ex-India star makes explosive claim

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE