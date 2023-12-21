Headlines

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's killer dance to Haryanvi song wows internet, watch

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Viral video: Woman makes Maggi in milk, internet asks 'are you serious'

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested in Hyderabad, details inside

Dunki release, review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate film's release with dhol, fireworks; see viral videos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's killer dance to Haryanvi song wows internet, watch

Viral video: Woman makes Maggi in milk, internet asks 'are you serious'

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

IITians who turned monks

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman makes Maggi in milk, internet asks 'are you serious'

A viral video demonstrates the unconventional recipe involving milk, atta Maggi, and traditional spices.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of instant noodles, Maggi has maintained its throne as the undisputed favorite. Over the years, culinary enthusiasts have crafted an array of innovative Maggi recipes, from the familiar tadka Maggi and cheesy Maggi to the adventurous tandoori Maggi. Yet, even the beloved Maggi has not escaped the world of peculiar food experiments, as witnessed on the Internet.

The latest addition to the eccentric Maggi repertoire is the perplexing "Milky Maggi," which has quickly captured the attention of food enthusiasts. A viral video, shared by Instagram user '@official_food_city,' showcases a woman demonstrating the preparation of this unconventional Maggi variant. The quirky recipe involves pouring milk into a pan, combining it with atta Maggi, the essential Maggi tastemaker, and adding sliced onions and capsicum for an extra twist. To top it off, the concoction is elegantly served in a traditional kulhad, adding an extra layer of uniqueness to the creation.

Responses to this peculiar recipe have been varied. While some die-hard Maggi enthusiasts have expressed disapproval, others have defended the unconventional concoction, labeling it a potentially "healthy" alternative.

Among the comments, one user vehemently expressed, "Zeher khilate hain ye. (They make people consume poison)," conveying strong aversion to the unusual combination. Another comment resonated with the sentiment of many Maggi traditionalists, stating, "1 minute silence for Maggi."

The culinary experimentation with Maggi has sparked humorous remarks, with one individual playfully asking, "Maggi ko Maggi mat rehne dena bas, itne experiments karke ISRO me scientist banogi kya? (Don't let Maggi just be Maggi, with all these experiments, will you become an ISRO scientist?)". Meanwhile, another user humorously pleaded, "Someone poke my eyes out, I can't handle this anymore," emphasizing the bewilderment caused by the latest culinary invention. The world eagerly awaits the next unexpected twist in the ongoing saga of Maggi culinary experiments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Not India...we shot ourselves...,': Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

This popular actress was ignored by Yash Raj Films, wasn't invited to mega event, star-husband defended her by saying...

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

DNA TV Show: India reports 21 cases of new Covid variant JN.1, is it threat to country?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE