Viral video: Woman makes Maggi in milk, internet asks 'are you serious'

A viral video demonstrates the unconventional recipe involving milk, atta Maggi, and traditional spices.

In the realm of instant noodles, Maggi has maintained its throne as the undisputed favorite. Over the years, culinary enthusiasts have crafted an array of innovative Maggi recipes, from the familiar tadka Maggi and cheesy Maggi to the adventurous tandoori Maggi. Yet, even the beloved Maggi has not escaped the world of peculiar food experiments, as witnessed on the Internet.

The latest addition to the eccentric Maggi repertoire is the perplexing "Milky Maggi," which has quickly captured the attention of food enthusiasts. A viral video, shared by Instagram user '@official_food_city,' showcases a woman demonstrating the preparation of this unconventional Maggi variant. The quirky recipe involves pouring milk into a pan, combining it with atta Maggi, the essential Maggi tastemaker, and adding sliced onions and capsicum for an extra twist. To top it off, the concoction is elegantly served in a traditional kulhad, adding an extra layer of uniqueness to the creation.

Responses to this peculiar recipe have been varied. While some die-hard Maggi enthusiasts have expressed disapproval, others have defended the unconventional concoction, labeling it a potentially "healthy" alternative.

Among the comments, one user vehemently expressed, "Zeher khilate hain ye. (They make people consume poison)," conveying strong aversion to the unusual combination. Another comment resonated with the sentiment of many Maggi traditionalists, stating, "1 minute silence for Maggi."

The culinary experimentation with Maggi has sparked humorous remarks, with one individual playfully asking, "Maggi ko Maggi mat rehne dena bas, itne experiments karke ISRO me scientist banogi kya? (Don't let Maggi just be Maggi, with all these experiments, will you become an ISRO scientist?)". Meanwhile, another user humorously pleaded, "Someone poke my eyes out, I can't handle this anymore," emphasizing the bewilderment caused by the latest culinary invention. The world eagerly awaits the next unexpected twist in the ongoing saga of Maggi culinary experiments.