Viral video: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's sizzling dance on Koi Mil Gaya lights up the internet, watch

Hania Amir stuns the netizens with her stunning dance moves

Beautiful Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is now a social media star too as some dance videos of Hania Aamir has now gone viral on social media in Pakistan as well as India.

Hania Amir recently shared some dance videos of her during a wedding function and all the videos have gone viral on social media. A video of Hania Aamir showing her hot and sexy dance moves on Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji’s superhit song Koi Mil Gaya from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now breaking the internet.

In the viral video, Hania Aamir can be seen dancing energetically with a group of girls wearing a sharara. She is also wearing a gajra in her hair which is adding to the overall beauty of the actress. She is wearing a pair of white sneakers too. Hania Aamir’s sizzling dance moves have grabbed the attention of netizens and her fans are expressing their love for the actress in the comment section.

Here’s the viral video

Few days ago, another video of Hania Amir has gone viral on social media. In that video, she was seen dancing to Palak Tiwari’s song Bijlee Bijlee. In that video too, her dance moves and energy were superb.

Few days ago, video of a Pakistani girl showing her dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has also gone viral.