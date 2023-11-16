Viral video: Virat Kohli's heartwarming quest for Anushka Sharma steals the show during India vs NZ match

In a delightful moment during the India vs New Zealand semifinal, a viral video captures Virat Kohli searching for his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the stadium stands.

In a heartwarming and candid moment that unfolded during the India vs New Zealand semifinal on November 15, a viral video featuring cricket star Virat Kohli has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The footage showcases Kohli's endearing attempt to locate his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, in the bustling stands of the stadium.

Men in love are something else pic.twitter.com/RtYR0WMpZJ — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) November 15, 2023

As the camera rolls, Kohli takes a brief hiatus from the dressing room, stepping onto the balcony in search of his beloved wife. With a sweeping glance, he scans the upper tier of the stand where Anushka is seated. Despite his sincere efforts, Kohli appears unable to spot his wife, who remains blissfully unaware of the light-hearted search taking place.

Fans couldn't help but share their reactions to this charming moment. One social media user posted the video with the caption, "Men in love are something else." Another comment gushed, "Major couple goals." Yet another user remarked, "A man who loves you would go above and beyond for you." The sentiment was echoed by many, with comments like "Iconic footage" and admiration for the couple's connection.

Amidst the romantic pursuit, a tweet reflected on the couple's resilience in the face of online criticism, stating, "People troll them very badly, but they stick together through bad times and now enjoy the success." The prevailing consensus among fans was evident in comments like "They're so cute" and the affirmation that Kohli is "first a proud husband always."

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, India's victory over New Zealand in the semifinal secured their spot in the ODI World Cup final for only the fourth time in history, marking a historic moment for the team. This achievement is particularly significant as it comes a decade after their triumphant campaign in 2011. The win over New Zealand, a formidable opponent, adds an extra layer of glory to India's journey to the much-anticipated final.