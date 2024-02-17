Twitter
Viral video: Students throw unforgettable baby shower for professor, internet calls it 'super cute'

Students at the Co-operative Institute of Health Sciences in Thalassery, Kerala, organized a surprise baby shower for their professor, capturing the heartwarming moment on video.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

In a heartwarming display of affection and appreciation, students from the Co-operative Institute of Health Sciences in Thalassery, Kerala, orchestrated a surprise baby shower for their unsuspecting professor. The touching moment, captured on video, has taken social media by storm.

The delightful clip, which was shared on Instagram by the handle 'perfect__okay', quickly went viral, earning widespread praise for its genuine and touching nature. The footage showcases a classroom transformed into a festive space, complete with vibrant balloons and a beautifully decorated cake placed on a table.

As the professor walked into the room, her reaction was nothing short of priceless. The genuine surprise and delight on her face were evident as she took in the thoughtful decorations arranged by her students. Throughout the video, her face lit up with a wide smile, and she couldn't contain her laughter, clearly touched by the unexpected gesture.

The heartwarming video has resonated with viewers on social media, capturing the hearts of many who appreciate the unique bond between teachers and students. The comments on the Instagram post reflect the positive impact of the students' thoughtful gesture.

One viewer expressed, "She will remember this batch in her entire life," highlighting the lasting impression this act of kindness will leave on the professor. Another comment emphasized the importance of the teacher-student bond, stating, "This is how teacher and student bond should be."

A third observer admitted, "Don't know but smiled while seeing this video," acknowledging the infectious joy conveyed in the surprise celebration. Lastly, a fourth individual shared their amazement, stating, "1st time I saw a baby shower celebration in class."

