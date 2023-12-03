Headlines

Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress decimated in Hindi Heartland, Telangana lone spark of joy for party

Viral video: Schoolboy's epic dance to Uttarakhandi song delights social media, watch

Make your devices look brand new with best gadgets cleaning kits on Amazon

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Meet Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, CM post front-runner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress decimated in Hindi Heartland, Telangana lone spark of joy for party

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

10 Affordable honeymoon getaways across India

Top 8 road trips in India 

IPL 2024: Oldest captains in history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

The Boys season 4 teaser: It's Homelander vs Butcher, makers take fans back to chaotic world

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Schoolboy's epic dance to Uttarakhandi song delights social media, watch

A video of young schoolboy Hemank Mishra dancing to an upbeat Uttarakhandi song while wearing his school uniform has gone viral, amassing over 14 million views and heaps of praise on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming viral video that has taken social media by storm, young schoolboy Hemank Mishra showcased his dancing prowess, earning widespread admiration from viewers around the globe. The video captures the spirited youngster grooving to the beats of the popular Uttarakhandi song, "Gulabi Sharara," all while donning his school uniform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himank Mishra (@himankstar)

Hemank, a social media sensation with an impressive 1.3 million followers on Instagram, shared the lively performance on his account just last week. The footage depicts the exuberant schoolboy leaping out of his school bus, effortlessly dancing to the peppy tunes of the regional hit.

With over 14 million views and counting, the video has garnered a flood of positive reactions in the comments section, adorned with an array of heart and clapping emojis. Netizens couldn't help but express their admiration for Hemank's infectious energy and impeccable dance moves.

Among the sea of appreciative comments, one user exclaimed, "Love it," while another chimed in with a resounding, "Mind Blowing." Twitter also buzzed with praise, as a third user tweeted, "Amazing," and a fifth observer couldn't help but note, "He's got moves." The video's popularity continues to soar, resonating with audiences captivated by the joyous spectacle of a schoolboy spreading happiness through dance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh, Axar Patel shine as India beat Australia by 20 runs, lead series 3-1

PCB withdraws Salman Butt's name as selection consultant, here's why

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Pollsters predict BJP's edge over Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to lose power

Cash-for-query: Ethics panel to table report case against Mahua Moitra on first day of Parliament's Winter Session

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE