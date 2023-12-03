Viral video: Schoolboy's epic dance to Uttarakhandi song delights social media, watch

A video of young schoolboy Hemank Mishra dancing to an upbeat Uttarakhandi song while wearing his school uniform has gone viral, amassing over 14 million views and heaps of praise on social media.

In a heartwarming viral video that has taken social media by storm, young schoolboy Hemank Mishra showcased his dancing prowess, earning widespread admiration from viewers around the globe. The video captures the spirited youngster grooving to the beats of the popular Uttarakhandi song, "Gulabi Sharara," all while donning his school uniform.

Hemank, a social media sensation with an impressive 1.3 million followers on Instagram, shared the lively performance on his account just last week. The footage depicts the exuberant schoolboy leaping out of his school bus, effortlessly dancing to the peppy tunes of the regional hit.

With over 14 million views and counting, the video has garnered a flood of positive reactions in the comments section, adorned with an array of heart and clapping emojis. Netizens couldn't help but express their admiration for Hemank's infectious energy and impeccable dance moves.

Among the sea of appreciative comments, one user exclaimed, "Love it," while another chimed in with a resounding, "Mind Blowing." Twitter also buzzed with praise, as a third user tweeted, "Amazing," and a fifth observer couldn't help but note, "He's got moves." The video's popularity continues to soar, resonating with audiences captivated by the joyous spectacle of a schoolboy spreading happiness through dance.