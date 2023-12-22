Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Passenger's creative hammock attempt inside packed train ends in hilarious fall, watch

A hilarious video from India has gone viral, showcasing a ticketless passenger's inventive but unsuccessful attempt to create space in an overcrowded train.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Traveling in a jam-packed train is an experience many can relate to, and a recent incident in India showcased a unique attempt by a ticketless passenger to carve out some space in a crowded coach. The incident, captured on video and shared by @ChapraZila, has garnered over 68,000 views, sparking a mix of laughter and concern among viewers.

In the video, the general class of a local train coach is depicted, with passengers occupying every available inch, including the floor. The innovative yet ill-fated solution employed by the ticketless passenger involved fashioning a makeshift hammock using a bedsheet. By tying the sheet to the upper berths on either side of the coach, he aimed to create a suspended seat for himself. However, the attempt took a comical turn when the hammock promptly gave way, sending the man crashing to the floor.

The video's viral status has triggered a range of reactions, with some finding amusement in the passenger's creative yet unsuccessful endeavor. Others, however, used the incident to highlight the challenges posed by India's overpopulated public transport system. A concerned viewer commented, ''Flagging off Vande Bharat train and ignoring the needs of common people won't make us great. Let's not ignore this image coming out of our country. Fix this issue ASAP.''

A touch of sarcasm was injected into the discourse, as one observer quipped, ''Welcome to the bullet train,'

