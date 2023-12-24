Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

As winter tightens its grip, a viral Instagram video from Antarctica has mesmerized viewers worldwide. In the clip, a brave individual attempts to pour an ice-cold (-84 degrees F) glass of root beer, showcasing the intense cold in the South Pole.

As winter blankets the northern hemisphere, many of us are reveling in the joy of bonfires and sizzling barbecues. It's a season that feels like heaven for food enthusiasts, offering an array of hot chocolates, teas, and coffees to savor. Yet, in some regions, the snowfall is so intense that even stepping outside becomes a daunting task, and everything freezes in the blink of an eye.

A recent video circulating on Instagram perfectly encapsulates the extreme conditions faced in one such area – the South Pole, Antarctica. The footage features a man braving the bone-chilling cold to pour himself a glass of root beer, and the ensuing spectacle has left the internet in awe.

The caption accompanying the post reads, "Pouring an ice-cold (-84 degrees F) glass of root beer."

This short clip has captivated the attention of Instagram users, amassing over 2 million views. One intrigued viewer queried, "How long can you stay outside?" while another humorously remarked, "The beer has become rooted."

Questions about the rare experience flooded the comments, with users seeking more information about the visit to Antarctica. One curious individual asked, "Very cool, how did you get to visit Antarctica out of pure curiosity?" Others expressed confusion regarding travel restrictions, wondering, "I'm confused, so are people allowed to go to Antarctica because I thought it was prohibited... or is it a governmental permission thing?"

Addressing concerns about the extreme temperatures, the photographer clarified, "Thank you, everyone, for your concern about my face. My face was covered with the gaiter around my neck. I just pulled it down to talk about the video. And no, even at these temperatures, your skin does not freeze instantly."