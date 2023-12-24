Headlines

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film bounces back on Saturday, earns Rs 26 crore

Rare images of black tigers from Odisha captivate the internet, see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22; check details here

Best UFC fights of year 2023

8 houseplants that need to be watered once a month

10 foods other than spinach rich in iron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

As winter tightens its grip, a viral Instagram video from Antarctica has mesmerized viewers worldwide. In the clip, a brave individual attempts to pour an ice-cold (-84 degrees F) glass of root beer, showcasing the intense cold in the South Pole.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As winter blankets the northern hemisphere, many of us are reveling in the joy of bonfires and sizzling barbecues. It's a season that feels like heaven for food enthusiasts, offering an array of hot chocolates, teas, and coffees to savor. Yet, in some regions, the snowfall is so intense that even stepping outside becomes a daunting task, and everything freezes in the blink of an eye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Capps (@thejeffcapps)

A recent video circulating on Instagram perfectly encapsulates the extreme conditions faced in one such area – the South Pole, Antarctica. The footage features a man braving the bone-chilling cold to pour himself a glass of root beer, and the ensuing spectacle has left the internet in awe.

The caption accompanying the post reads, "Pouring an ice-cold (-84 degrees F) glass of root beer."

This short clip has captivated the attention of Instagram users, amassing over 2 million views. One intrigued viewer queried, "How long can you stay outside?" while another humorously remarked, "The beer has become rooted."

Questions about the rare experience flooded the comments, with users seeking more information about the visit to Antarctica. One curious individual asked, "Very cool, how did you get to visit Antarctica out of pure curiosity?" Others expressed confusion regarding travel restrictions, wondering, "I'm confused, so are people allowed to go to Antarctica because I thought it was prohibited... or is it a governmental permission thing?"

Addressing concerns about the extreme temperatures, the photographer clarified, "Thank you, everyone, for your concern about my face. My face was covered with the gaiter around my neck. I just pulled it down to talk about the video. And no, even at these temperatures, your skin does not freeze instantly."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day 2024 celebrations

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time, asked to appear on January 3

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE