Viral video: Little boy's cute dance to Pahadi tune Gulabi Sharara wows internet, watch

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

This actor starred in Rs 1100 crore film, his brother plays Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Dunki, net worth is...

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

First player to score T20I century from each country

MS Dhoni's pet animals

White to Dark: 9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little boy's cute dance to Pahadi tune Gulabi Sharara wows internet, watch

A viral video of a young boy confidently dancing to a popular song at a family gathering has taken social media by storm, garnering 74 million views and widespread acclaim.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of childhood performances, some kids exude confidence while others grapple with shyness when taking the stage before their peers or relatives. Standing out among these confident performers, a young boy has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide with his remarkable dance skills showcased in a heartwarming viral video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @haxsamx1m

The video, which has become an online sensation, portrays the boy flaunting his dance prowess with effortless grace. Set to the lively beats of "Gulabi Sharara," a popular Pahadi song, the child mesmerizes viewers with his captivating moves, performed during a family gathering. Shared on Instagram by the user @haxsamx1m, this video swiftly gained momentum, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

The response to the boy's performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. Viewers flooded the comments section of the reel with an outpouring of affection, using heart and fire emojis to express their admiration. The video has already amassed a staggering 74 million views, a testament to its widespread appeal and the boy's undeniable talent.

One viewer enthusiastically exclaimed, "Yeh gaane ne duniya ko nacha diyaa good song and the moves," capturing the sentiment of many who were thoroughly entertained by the performance. Comments like "His dance is genuinely good" and "Most adorable video I’ve seen in Insta today" underscored the widespread adoration for the boy's captivating dance routine.

Amidst the enthusiastic reactions, a sentiment emerged that the young dancer deserved recognition beyond mere appreciation. One user emphatically suggested, "With this, we should officially declare the end of this trend and hand over the trophy to this champ," highlighting the sheer impact of the boy's performance in transcending a mere social media trend.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hits city

Delhi school vacation: Six day winter break confirmed for students, check dates

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE