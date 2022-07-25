Viral video: Johnny Depp poses with a little fan dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

Screen Grab

The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp was recently seen with a little fan costumed as Captain Jack Sparrow. Despite Johnny Depp's choice not to reprise his renowned role, Captain Jack Sparrow has become a social media sensation thanks to the admiration and cosplay of fans all over the world.

At the CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC in La Sape, Marciac, France, the actor reportedly met his teeny-tiny admirer. As he holds the toy, Depp can be seen talking and cuddling to the youngster for a while. On Twitter, jerrie Depp shared the video.

New video of #JohnnyDepp at CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC, La Sape, Marciac, France (Credits To estellejachimiak IG) & as always sweet & lovely to kids #JusticeForJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth pic.twitter.com/lGesijZYCU — Jerrie Depp (@JerrieDepp) July 24, 2022

Even after the widely publicised defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's followers remained fervent in his support.

The video so far has more than 13.4 thousand views and 400 likes.

"AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH MY HEART!!!," a user wrote on Twitter. "Oh my heart can't cope with how cute he is with his littlest relatives!!," said another. "he’s just sooooo adorable," said another.