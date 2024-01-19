Headlines

Viral video: German singer's beautiful rendition of 'Ram Aayenge' impresses internet

German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann has captivated the online community with her soulful rendition of the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge' ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Edited by

 In a delightful prelude to the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann has captured the hearts of the internet with her enchanting rendition of the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge.' The mesmerizing performance was shared by ANI, quickly making waves across social media platforms.

The video, posted on January 18, showcases a heartwarming moment as someone requests Spittmann to sing 'Ram Aayenge,' to which she graciously agrees. The footage captures her soulful delivery of the devotional song, leaving viewers likely to experience goosebumps.

ANI's caption accompanying the post reads, "Duisburg, Germany | German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge.’ Her rendition of the Ram Bhajan has gone viral on social media."

Since its sharing, the video has amassed nearly two lakh views and close to 10,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to rise steadily.

The online community has been quick to express their admiration for Spittmann's talent. One individual commented, "Amazing. So perfect voice and modulation in Hindi. She is really amazing." Another shared, "This is beautiful," while a third noted, "Such a display of bonding between India and Germany."

"Beautiful voice," chimed in a fourth viewer, and a fifth remarked, "Her Hindi accent is so perfect! May God bless her."

