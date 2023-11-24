Headlines

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

A video from Karnataka's Saligrama has gone viral, featuring an elderly man and a young boy courageously rescuing a large python from thick bushes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

In a heart-stopping wildlife rescue captured on video, an elderly man and a young boy have become online sensations for their fearless efforts in saving a colossal python. The incident, unfolding in Karnataka's Saligrama, has garnered widespread attention and sparked a mix of astonishment and concern from viewers.

The gripping footage starts with the elderly man gripping the python's tail, determined to extricate the massive snake from the thick bushes. Without hesitation, a courageous young boy joins in the perilous rescue mission, attempting to secure the snake's neck. Displaying remarkable teamwork, the duo successfully brings the python out of the bushes and skillfully places it inside a sack, presumably for release back into the forest.

Dr. Durgaprasad Hegde shared the video on X, captioning it, ''Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura. Heroic act by this child but it's very dangerous too.'' The post has since sparked a flurry of reactions from internet users, with many expressing amazement at the audacity of the duo.

While some praised the courage displayed by the elderly man and the young boy, others voiced concerns about the potential dangers involved, especially for the minor participant. Commenters speculated about the duo's background, with some suggesting that the child might be undergoing training under the experienced gentleman.

One observer noted, ''Courage and commonsense have a rare union. A bunch of onlookers for the old man and the child catching the python, safely at a distance where they can vanish fast by any chance if the python coils the child.'' Another commenter emphasized the potential risks, stating, ''This is very dangerous and risky. Children shouldn't be allowed for this activity. Indeed, he is well trained and strong, but it's not advisable.''

