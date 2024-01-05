Viral video: Elderly man tenderly brushes wife's hair, netizens reach for tissues

A touching video capturing the true love between an elderly couple has gone viral, showing the husband delicately brushing his wife's hair.

True love is often considered a rare gem, and when it's found, it's something to be cherished forever. Such is the case for an unidentified elderly couple whose undeniable love for each other has captured the hearts of viewers in a video that has taken the internet by storm.

In the short but touching clip, the elderly man can be seen delicately brushing his wife's hair. With great care, he runs a comb through her hair as she sits, their smiles radiating pure joy and affection. The emotional impact of the video has left netizens in tears, creating a wave of sentimentality that is sure to resonate with viewers.

The video, recorded by an onlooker, has become a viral sensation, amassing an impressive 396,000 likes after being shared online. The outpouring of love from netizens in the comments section further emphasizes the impact of the elderly couple's display of genuine affection.

"That's what we want," expressed one user, capturing the sentiment of many.

Another user commented, "That's what real true love is."

A third individual shared, "This made me cry, so beautiful."

A fourth echoed the sentiment, stating, "This is so, so adorable."

The heartwarming video serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring beauty of true love, resonating with viewers who appreciate the rarity and depth of such connections.