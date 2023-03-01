Viral video: Desi girl's hot dance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang sets internet on fire

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, which was released on January 25, has been running for one month in.theatres and is still going strong. Even though it slowed slightly in India on Day 34, the cash registers are still ringing. New releases such as Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had no effect on Pathaan. Furthermore, some fans are recreating the hook steps of popular songs from the film. Now a video of a girl donning a sexy red attire while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. The influencer in the video is identified as Shanelle Bell, and the video was shared on her official YouTube account.

In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen grooving to SRK's Besharam Rang with great enthusiasm. Her moves were flawless, and she even got the hook-step right. She even put her own twist on the dance routine, and the video is simply too good to miss.

After being shared online, the video received over 40,000 likes. After watching the video, netizens were ecstatic and took to the comments section to express their joy.

Netizens' reactions:

"Energy level is amazing super Or upar rhiye hmesha God bless you," one user said. "Wow, fantastic dance performance, di," said another. "Wow, incredible mesmerising rooking performance....!! What a dance...!! One of the best You have the most beautiful soul both on the outside and on the inside, " a third person wrote.