Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, netizens call her 'choti Deepika'

screengrab

New Delhi: 'Pathaan' makes its OTT premiere after breaking box office records. With over Rs 540 crore in domestic revenue and Rs 1046 crore at the worldwide box office, it has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever. The box office gross of the Siddharth Anand-directed film, which debuted in theatres on January 25 and stars Shah Rukh Khan, has already surpassed all prior records.

In addition, some fans have recreated the hook steps of famous songs from the film. Now, a video of a lady grooving to Pathaan's hit song 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral on social media. The girl in the video has been recognised as Saumya Awasthi, and the viral video has received over 2 million views.

The girl is seen wearing a hot outfit while performing to the famous track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in the short footage shared on Instagram. Her dance performance will surely win your heart, as her hot moves wowed everyone on social media. The girl completely nailed the song's hook steps, and her on-point dance moves stood out.

Netizens' reactions:

"This is absolutely so hot," one user said. "Wow. Wow, just wow."Wow, what a dance," someone else commented. "She's a pro at everything she does." Girl, you got it. "Excellent work," said a third. “Omg! It's amazing... she is undeniably the queen of dancing," a fourth said.