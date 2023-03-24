Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, netizens call her 'choti Deepika'

The girl in the video has been recognised as Saumya Awasthi, and the viral video has received over 2 million views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang, netizens call her 'choti Deepika'
screengrab

New Delhi: 'Pathaan' makes its OTT premiere after breaking box office records. With over Rs 540 crore in domestic revenue and Rs 1046 crore at the worldwide box office, it has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever. The box office gross of the Siddharth Anand-directed film, which debuted in theatres on January 25 and stars Shah Rukh Khan, has already surpassed all prior records.

In addition, some fans have recreated the hook steps of famous songs from the film. Now, a video of a lady grooving to Pathaan's hit song 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral on social media. The girl in the video has been recognised as Saumya Awasthi, and the viral video has received over 2 million views. 

The girl is seen wearing a hot outfit while performing to the famous track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in the short footage shared on Instagram. Her dance performance will surely win your heart, as her hot moves wowed everyone on social media. The girl completely nailed the song's hook steps, and her on-point dance moves stood out.

Netizens' reactions:

"This is absolutely so hot," one user said. "Wow. Wow, just wow."Wow, what a dance," someone else commented. "She's a pro at everything she does." Girl, you got it. "Excellent work," said a third. “Omg! It's amazing... she is undeniably the queen of dancing," a fourth said.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury sizzles in hot and bold outfits
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Chai lover? Here are 4 reasons why you should not have tea on empty stomach
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.