Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

A heartwarming wedding dance video has taken social media by storm as a bride and her girl gang deliver a sensational performance to "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya."

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vast realm of captivating dance videos circulating on social media, a recent addition has stolen the spotlight, leaving viewers in awe. The video features a bride delivering a show-stopping dance performance on her wedding day, joined by her enthusiastic girl gang. Shared on Instagram by the user @kushbridalstudioofficial, the video has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 6,000 likes and counting.

The captivating clip kicks off with the bride and her friends dancing energetically to the beats of "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya" from the iconic Yaraana movie. The performance not only won the internet but also succeeded in winning the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for the bride's dance and the infectious joy radiating from the entire group. One individual exclaimed, "Oh my God! Looking fire!" Another commented on the infectious happiness, stating, "This is so so good! I love how her friends are happy, and how brightly she’s smiling. She and everyone else seems so happy. Even her dance is so adorable, love it."

The video has not only entertained but also inspired others, as evidenced by a comment expressing, "These videos have been so fun to watch! Saving inspirations for my best friend's wedding. You guys are amazing." Others conveyed their admiration through emojis, with one individual using heart-eye emojis to signify their reaction.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE