Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

A heartwarming wedding dance video has taken social media by storm as a bride and her girl gang deliver a sensational performance to "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya."

In the vast realm of captivating dance videos circulating on social media, a recent addition has stolen the spotlight, leaving viewers in awe. The video features a bride delivering a show-stopping dance performance on her wedding day, joined by her enthusiastic girl gang. Shared on Instagram by the user @kushbridalstudioofficial, the video has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 6,000 likes and counting.

The captivating clip kicks off with the bride and her friends dancing energetically to the beats of "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya" from the iconic Yaraana movie. The performance not only won the internet but also succeeded in winning the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for the bride's dance and the infectious joy radiating from the entire group. One individual exclaimed, "Oh my God! Looking fire!" Another commented on the infectious happiness, stating, "This is so so good! I love how her friends are happy, and how brightly she’s smiling. She and everyone else seems so happy. Even her dance is so adorable, love it."

The video has not only entertained but also inspired others, as evidenced by a comment expressing, "These videos have been so fun to watch! Saving inspirations for my best friend's wedding. You guys are amazing." Others conveyed their admiration through emojis, with one individual using heart-eye emojis to signify their reaction.