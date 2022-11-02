Search icon
Viral video: Desi aunty dances to Govinda's 'Tere Pyar Mein Dil Deewana' song, internet loves it

And now, a video of an elderly woman dancing to Govinda's 'Tere Pyar Mein Dil Deewana' song is going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: People say that age is just a number when it comes to doing what you love. It is not too late for you to pursue your passion, whether it is singing, art, or dancing. Many people have deceived their age by following their passion and inspiring many others with that zeal. And now, a video of an elderly woman dancing to Govinda's 'Tere Pyar Mein Dil Deewana' song is going viral. The woman in the clip is identified as Sajida and the clip is shared on her official Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sajida (@saj.khan.2310)

The elderly woman is also seen lip-syncing the lyrics while dancing to the beats of the hit song from the film 'Coolie No. 1', in which Govinda and Karisma Kapoor star.  Sajida in the clip is trying to impersonate the actor who is known for his energetic dance moves and unique movements. "Dill deewana #reels #reelsinstagram" reads the clip caption.

Since it was shared, the video has received over 234k views on the photo-sharing platform. The lady's enthusiasm astounded netizens, who admired her graceful dance moves. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions," a user wrote, using several emoticons, "Aunty your grace and aura are beyond description! What an enthralling performance," another person said. "You are so graceful, Aunty, I say every time" said a third. "Madam, your expressions and that twinkle in your eyes have stolen my heart," a fourth added.

