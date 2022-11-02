Porn Star Johnny Sins desires to shoot adult film in space, seeks Elon Musk help

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Adult films have grown in popularity around the world, and the industry as a whole is now worth billions of rupees. In such circumstances, filmmakers and artists working in this industry shoot films in unusual locations in order to provide the audience with a unique experience. A veteran actor has expressed his desire to shoot film sequences in space, asking Elon Musk for assistance.

During an interview with Vice, Sins was asked about his "dream" of being the "first performer to shoot adult film in space," and he confirmed that he was still pursuing it. "It would be really cool," Sins said. "I'd love to be the first performer in space. And when that campaign launched, I'm not sure when that was, maybe 2015, no one had even gone to space on these commercial flights." Sins added.

"But now that it's happening, it could become a possibility. I think it'd be fantastic. It has to happen soon, in the next couple of years, because I'm going to be that age, so..." Despite the "ticking clock" against Sins, it appears he was eager to involve SpaceX and its CEO Musk, whom he stated would be "on board" with his plan. Sins cracked a joke: "I believe Elon would support it as well. He fits the bill. That would be an incredible promotion for SpaceX."

The 43-year-old appears to be familiar with astronaut duties, having stated earlier in the interview that his favourite role throughout his career has been "astronaut."