Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

8 superfoods that naturally balance your hormones

5 must-eat vegetarian foods to build abs

8 food items banned in space

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

HomeViral

Viral

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

A daring dance video at a busy traffic signal has gone viral, with the performer incorporating unconventional moves, including lying on the road.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The internet, known as a vast platform for showcasing talents, sometimes witnesses videos that leave viewers cringing. In a recent viral video shared by Twitter user @GaurangBhardwa1, a girl takes center stage in an unusual location - the middle of a busy traffic signal.

The video, which has garnered close to 1.2 million views, captures the daring dance moves of a girl on a crowded road. As she incorporates unconventional dance steps, including lying on the road, the spectacle elicits a collective facepalm from onlookers. Despite the eyebrow-raising nature of the performance, some commend the girl's courage for attempting such a feat with an audience of at least thirty people watching (or, some might say, ogling).

However, public sentiment has been far from positive. Many viewers have labeled the video as a 'publicity stunt,' while others see it as a desperate bid for attention. Calls for authorities to take action and impose fines on such actions have surfaced within the online discourse.

Commenters expressed their concern, with one individual stating, "The crowd is traumatized," referring to those witnessing the impromptu performance. Another questioned the absence of law enforcement, asking, "Where are the police?" A third advised against a repeat performance, saying, "Nice try, but please don't try again." A fourth commenter simply declared, "This is not cool."

As the video continues to circulate on social media, opinions remain divided, highlighting the fine line between daring self-expression and the potential hazards of such stunts in public spaces.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE