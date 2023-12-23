Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

A daring dance video at a busy traffic signal has gone viral, with the performer incorporating unconventional moves, including lying on the road.

The internet, known as a vast platform for showcasing talents, sometimes witnesses videos that leave viewers cringing. In a recent viral video shared by Twitter user @GaurangBhardwa1, a girl takes center stage in an unusual location - the middle of a busy traffic signal.

The video, which has garnered close to 1.2 million views, captures the daring dance moves of a girl on a crowded road. As she incorporates unconventional dance steps, including lying on the road, the spectacle elicits a collective facepalm from onlookers. Despite the eyebrow-raising nature of the performance, some commend the girl's courage for attempting such a feat with an audience of at least thirty people watching (or, some might say, ogling).

However, public sentiment has been far from positive. Many viewers have labeled the video as a 'publicity stunt,' while others see it as a desperate bid for attention. Calls for authorities to take action and impose fines on such actions have surfaced within the online discourse.

Commenters expressed their concern, with one individual stating, "The crowd is traumatized," referring to those witnessing the impromptu performance. Another questioned the absence of law enforcement, asking, "Where are the police?" A third advised against a repeat performance, saying, "Nice try, but please don't try again." A fourth commenter simply declared, "This is not cool."

As the video continues to circulate on social media, opinions remain divided, highlighting the fine line between daring self-expression and the potential hazards of such stunts in public spaces.