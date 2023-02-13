Vande Bharat Express: On Mumbai-Shirdi train, passenger was served ‘dusty cornflakes’, IRCTC responds

The Vande Bharat Express train which was launched on February 10, 2023, by PM Modi is making the rounds on the internet. The Vande Bharat Express is renowned for its wide reach and interconnectedness throughout the nation. The Indian Railways' food and sanitation services have also drawn criticism over the social media platform. A picture of the "dusty cornflakes" served to a passenger on board the Mumbai-Shirdi "Vande Bharat Express" train two days after it was launched is making the rounds on the internet.

Viresh Narkar, a passenger, posted a picture on Twitter on Sunday criticising the calibre of the food being given on the train as it was on its way to Sainagar Shirdi. The incident took place two days ago.

While describing the train as "magnificent," Narkar also pointed out several flaws, including where the executive class cars were located and how they were cleaned.

He posted two pictures on Twitter, one showing the cornflakes that were provided to him and the other showing a cleaning staff member picking away the trash.

Viresh Narkar listed out things that can be improved in Vande Bharat Express trains:

1. “Executive Class is given in middle of train, hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at front or back of train,” said Narkar.

Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat express to Shirdi.

Few problem that can be improved

2. “Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor. @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @GM_CRly Also the food quality can be improved, no1 prefers dusty cornflakes in India.”

2) Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor. @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @GM_CRly

The Indian Railways responded to Viresh’s tweet and said, “Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp -IRCTC Official."