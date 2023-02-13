Aero India Show 2023: PM Modi to launch Asia’s biggest aero show today I 10 points

Aero Show 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s 14th edition of India’s largest airshow on Feb 13, 2023, in Bengaluru. A variety of Made-in-India defence items will be on display during the five-day Aero India 2023. PM Modi landed on a special flight of the Airforce at the HAL Airport on Sunday.