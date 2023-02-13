Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Aero India Show 2023: PM Modi to launch Asia’s biggest aero show today I 10 points
Aero Show 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s 14th edition of India’s largest airshow on Feb 13, 2023, in Bengaluru. A variety of Made-in-India defence items will be on display during the five-day Aero India 2023. PM Modi landed on a special flight of the Airforce at the HAL Airport on Sunday.
- According to the organisers, the 14th Aero India, with the theme "The runway to a billion opportunities," will highlight the development of a powerful and independent "New India" by showcasing the nation's expanding aerospace and defence capabilities.
- This year's aero show will feature senior military personnel flying in the helicopter. The LCH joined the armed forces last year.
- The major exhibitors at Aero India will include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.
- The event will likely witness the participation of 98 countries. It is anticipated that 73 CEOs of international and Indian original equipment manufacturers, as well as the defence ministers of 32 nations and air chiefs from 29 nations, will attend the event.
- 809 defence businesses and delegates from 98 countries are expected to attend the five-day show at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex outside of Bengaluru.
- 250 business-to-business deals are anticipated to be finalised at Aero India generating an estimated Rs 75,000 crore in new investment.
- LCA Tejas, a single-engine, lightweight, multi-role supersonic fighter, full-scale aircraft in Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration will be at the centre stage.
- Models of India's futuristic indigenous aircraft, including 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark2 and Naval Twin Engine Deck-based Fighter jet will be showcased. All the aircraft are in different stages of development.
- At Aero India, HAL is showing a full-scale mockup of the HLFT-42 supersonic trainer plane. It is intended to develop and market the model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail as a contemporary combat trainer.
- A model of a soldier wearing a jet pack being developed by an Indian start-up is displayed. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders.