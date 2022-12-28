UP cop unable to load, fire rifle during surprise inspection, video goes viral

Screengrab from the video

A police sub-inspector at the Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Uttar Pradesh failed to properly load and fire a rifle during a surprise inspection. Inspector-general of police, RK Bhardwaj, was conducting an inspection of the station when he asked the sub-inspector to demonstrate how to load the rifle. However, the sub-inspector made a mistake by attempting to insert a bullet through the rifle's hose.

In addition to the sub-inspector's mistake, several other police officers were unable to open fire during the inspection. The outpost in charge also struggled to operate the tear gun, even after repeated attempts. These issues came to light during the IG's inspection of several police stations in Sant Kabir Nagar.

In response to these issues, IG Bhardwaj emphasized the importance of practicing and training for emergency situations. He instructed the police personnel to continue training in order to be prepared for any unexpected deployments.

The inspection revealed some concerning issues with the readiness and proficiency of the police officers at the Kotwali Khalilabad station. It is important for law enforcement officers to be properly trained and prepared in order to effectively serve and protect their communities.