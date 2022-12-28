Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

UP cop unable to load, fire rifle during surprise inspection, video goes viral

Sub-inspector (SI) fails to load bullet through rifle's barrel during inspection.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

UP cop unable to load, fire rifle during surprise inspection, video goes viral
Screengrab from the video

A police sub-inspector at the Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Uttar Pradesh failed to properly load and fire a rifle during a surprise inspection. Inspector-general of police, RK Bhardwaj, was conducting an inspection of the station when he asked the sub-inspector to demonstrate how to load the rifle. However, the sub-inspector made a mistake by attempting to insert a bullet through the rifle's hose.

In addition to the sub-inspector's mistake, several other police officers were unable to open fire during the inspection. The outpost in charge also struggled to operate the tear gun, even after repeated attempts. These issues came to light during the IG's inspection of several police stations in Sant Kabir Nagar.

In response to these issues, IG Bhardwaj emphasized the importance of practicing and training for emergency situations. He instructed the police personnel to continue training in order to be prepared for any unexpected deployments.

Also read: Want to try 'masala jalebi'? viral pic irks netizens

The inspection revealed some concerning issues with the readiness and proficiency of the police officers at the Kotwali Khalilabad station. It is important for law enforcement officers to be properly trained and prepared in order to effectively serve and protect their communities.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.