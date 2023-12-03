This is world's heaviest insect, weighs 'three' times more than a rat

The world's heaviest insect, the Giant Weta, weighing a staggering 71 grams, is making waves on social media as a viral photo captures it indulging in a carrot.

In the realm of the insect kingdom, there's one heavyweight champion that has recently captured the fascination of netizens worldwide – the Giant Weta. Weighing in at a whopping 71 grams, this colossal insect has claimed the title of the heaviest insect on the planet, leaving even rats in its oversized shadow.

The Giant Weta is the world’s heaviest insect which at 71g is three times that of a mouse



This one is eating a carrot



Mark Moffett pic.twitter.com/Tj8ORufDMk — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 13, 2023

The attention-grabbing photo of the Giant Weta munching on a carrot was shared by @gunsnrosesgirl3 on a popular social media platform, and it has since gone viral. The image, credited to Mark Moffett, showcases the insect's impressive size and unique dietary habits, sparking a flurry of comments and reactions from intrigued viewers.

Remarkably, the Giant Weta, a native of New Zealand, is facing the threat of extinction. This colossal insect, measuring up to 17.5 centimeters or 7 inches in length, is three times heavier than a typical rat and even surpasses the weight of a sparrow. The name "Weta" is derived from the Maori term meaning 'god of ugly things,' adding an intriguing cultural element to its nomenclature.

Contrary to its menacing appearance, the Giant Weta is harmless to humans. These herbivorous creatures primarily feast on fresh leaves, although they are known to indulge in other small insects on occasion. Despite their imposing size, these insects find themselves in a precarious position on the brink of extinction, with their numbers steadily dwindling due to predation by animals such as rats and cats.

One notable factor contributing to the decline in their population is the Giant Weta's lack of adeptness at evading predators. As they struggle to flee from their hunters, these insects face an uncertain future, raising concerns among conservationists about their survival.

The captivating image of the Giant Weta enjoying a carrot serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in nature and the need for conservation efforts to protect unique and extraordinary species like this heavyweight insect from the brink of extinction.