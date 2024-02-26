Twitter
Headlines

Pankaj Udhas, Chitthi Aayi Hai-fame singer, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

Who is 'Dirty Harry', Indian-origin man arrested for Gujarati family's death in US?

'Why a person who's fit...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says he suffered stroke...

India's most successful star kid gave two blockbusters at 25, biggest overseas hit; bigger than Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

India's most successful star kid gave two blockbusters at 25, biggest overseas hit; bigger than Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

This slave ruined the game for Mughals in Deccan, defeated Jahangir

8 signs and symptoms of Calcium deficiency

8 must-watch south Indian films on OTT that celebrate Indian history

9 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

India's most successful star kid gave two blockbusters at 25, biggest overseas hit; bigger than Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

HomeViral

Viral

This slave ruined the game for Mughals in Deccan, defeated Jahangir

In 1624, Malik faced the Mughal army head-on. The Deccan's army was small compared to the Mughals, but Malik still held his ground.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Trustees of the Chester Beatty Library
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mughal rule had spread to a large part of India, but they faced a challenge in the Deccan region. The Deccan had capable rulers, and one such ruler was Malik Ambar. Malik harboured such hatred towards the Mughals that he wrote in a letter to his allies, 'I will fight against the Mughals as long as there is life in my body.' Interestingly, this Sultan, who stood up to the Mughals, had come to India just a few years prior as a slave.

Malik Ambar was born in Ethiopia in 1549. Little is known about his early life. His original name was Chaapu. He was bought and sold multiple times between Ethiopia and India, as was common during that time. In the end, he became the property of Changiz Khan, who was the Prime Minister of Ahmadnagar. Working alongside Changiz Khan, Chaapu learned about administration and military matters very well. The lessons he learned during this time proved significant in his later life.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, Chaapu gained representation in Ahmadnagar After Changiz Khan died, the slave from Ethiopia became free. But without a leader, Malik found it difficult to pave his way forward. Dr. Radhey Shyam writes in his book "Life and Times of Malik Ambar", 'During this time, Malik Ambar did small and big tasks for nominal wages.' When his ambition grew, he raised a strong army. During this time, he also recruited slaves who came to the Deccan. At the same time, Ahmadnagar started to weaken due to internal conflict. The Mughals took advantage of this and captured the fort of Ahmadnagar.

This was a significant event for Malik Ambar. When the Sultan of Ahmadnagar died, he placed Murtaza Nizam Shah on the throne in 1601. By working with Changiz Khan, Malik Ambar had already learned the politics of the royal court. As a result, even though Murtaza Shah sat on the throne, Malik Ambar effectively ruled from behind the scenes as the Prime Minister. Besides this, to strengthen his ties with the royal family, he married his daughter to Murtaza Shah.

Malik Ambar's army was getting stronger. By 1610, he had 10,000 soldiers from Habshis and 40,000 from the Deccan. In the next 10 years, he fought against Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Jahangir was angry with Malik Ambar and wanted to take over his kingdom, but Malik Ambar managed to defeat him every time.

Malik Ambar had to face his first defeat in 1617. He had received help from the kingdom of Bijapur until then, but this support ended with the Mughal's temptation. The combined forces of the Mughals and Bijapur declared war against Malik. For many months, Ambar's guerrilla warfare kept the enemy army on its toes.

In 1624, Malik faced the Mughal army head-on. The Deccan's army was small compared to the Mughals, but Malik still held his ground. This was because he had brought the water from the lake onto the road and turned the path into a swamp. When the huge Mughal army reached there, it got stuck in the swamp. Taking advantage of this, Malik's Maratha warriors launched an attack on the Mughals and caused them heavy losses. Malik Ambar emerged victorious from this battle. Until he was alive, the Mughals never succeeded in entering the Deccan. Malik Ambar died in 1626 at the age of 78.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Youth would not use mobiles 12 hours a day if...': Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

TMC to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

JEE Main Result 2024 Update: NTA JEE Paper 2 scores to be released soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE