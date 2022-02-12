Kili Paul lip-syncs to Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from 'Pushpa' - WATCH viral video

Bollywood films and their dialogues have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs, film dialogues go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul could be seen lip-syncing a popular dialogue from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.

In the video, Kili can be seen donning traditional Masaai clothing and lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s funny dialogue from 'Pushpa'.

Kili captioned the video saying, "Kawra bawra Pushpa."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 1,19,000 likes, 9 lakh views on it, and several comments from netizens praising Kili's performance.

One user wrote, "I don't understand Hindi but you're doing very nice," while another user commented, "NICE ACTING GOOD JOB."

Meanwhile, Kili Paul was recently in the news for his dance video. In it, Kili could be seen shaking a leg on south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.

This is not the first time Kili Paul has grooved on an Indian number. Previously Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of the content creator lip-syncing the track 'Raataan Lambiyaan' from her film 'Shershaah', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.