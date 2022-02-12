Dancing Dadi! Grandmom's dance on VIRAL 'Teri Baaton Mein' song proves age is just a number

Who doesn't know the famous 'dancing dadi' of the internet? 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma has been taking the internet by storm with her dance moves and her youthful spirit. With wedding videos going viral on social media every day, with people sharing videos and photos from their wedding shenanigans, Ravi Bala Sharma's new video sure is a breath of fresh air.

The video is currently going viral on social media with people praising her dance moves. In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the peppy song 'Teri Baaton Mein'. The video is being massively shared and viewed on social media by her fans and followers.

In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen wearing a hoodie and pajamas as she danced to the quirky song.

'Teri Baaton Mein' is currently gaining a lot of traction on social media, however, the song was released way back in 2004. The vocals were given by Raghav.

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 7,000 likes and 85,000 views on it. Netizens have also praised Ravi Bala Sharma in the comment section. One user wrote, "beautiful personality...beautiful," while another said, "hope our generation will be as energetic as u at ur age."

A third user commented, "Perfect actions and synchronisation."

Ravi Bala Sharma had first gained recognition during the lockdown. She now boasts 1,89,000 followers. She takes pride in her age and has a simple policy that she promotes and follows 'age is just a number'.