Woman unknowingly insults company during job interview online - WATCH viral video to know what happened next

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began, everything has started to take place online including job interviews. However, the world of technology is not always reliable and goof-ups happen too. A TikTok video has been going viral which shows a woman making fun of her hiring company over their interview questions.

The woman, identified as Chaylene Martinez, was interviewing for the position of flight attendant at SkyWest Airlines. Chaylene did not realise she was recording herself as she criticised the company and sent that recording along with her 'recorded answer'.

Chaylene could be heard mocking the questions she was asked during the interview, calling it the "stupidest, cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life".

Watch the video here.

Chaylene was then heard saying, "You have to record yourself saying it, so, it’s so awkward," while speaking to someone on the phone. At the end, Chaylene then realised that her conversation with her friend was recorded and looked into the camera and said, "I’m so sorry, I didn’t realise it was recording, I was practising." She then abruptly stopped the video.

Chaylene uploaded the video on her TikTok handle ‘@chayjordan_’ and captioned it saying, "Doing a video interview that you only get once chance to get right…accidentally started recording [too] early."