'Khatam ho jayegi ye duniya': Netizens disgusted as street vendor makes pakodas out of chocolate pastry in VIRAL video

The internet is currently stacked up with bizarre food combination videos. From Rooh Afza Maggi to gulab jamun pakodas, social media platforms are complete with these viral videos. A new video is now going viral on Instagram which shows a street vendor making pakodas out of a chocolate pastry.

The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Sarthak Jain who goes by the username @wannabefoodie69.

In the video, Sarthak can be seen trying out pakodas made entirely out of a chocolate pastry. The clip shows the street vendor cutting two chocolate pastries and dipping them into besan batter. The coated pastry is then popped into hot oil and is deep-fried to make pakodas.

Watch the video here.

Sarthak, later in the video, can be seen tasting the pakoda and spitting it out because of its bizarre taste. The location and address of the food stall were not disclosed by the blogger.

So far, the video has more than 3.5 million views and 58,000 likes on it. Netizens have also dropped comments on the video, clearly disgusted with the bizarre food combination.

One user wrote, "Khatam ho jayegi ye duniya (The world is going to end)," while another said, "Kyo kane ki wat lega rhi ho mithe ko mihta tikha ko tikha rhene do pehle corona virus ki waje se swaad test nhi arha bhai (Don't spoil food guys. Let spicy be spicy and sweet be sweet. Cooronavirus has already spoiled the taste buds)."

A third user commented saying, "Why bro why."