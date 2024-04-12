Swiggy delivery partner steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, netizens react, watch viral video

A video footage of a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner stealing shoes has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on April 9 in Gurugram, shows the delivery partner taking a pair of black shoes left outside a flat. The CCTV footage has sparked outrage, with many criticising Swiggy's response.

In the video, the delivery partner is seen delivering an order before glancing around, wiping his face, and swiftly snatching the shoes. Netizens stated that Swiggy failed to provide the delivery partner's contact details.

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

The video got mixed reactions from users on social media platform X. Some users criticised Swiggy for the incident, while others made light-hearted remarks.

One user empathised with the delivery partner, suggesting Swiggy should provide support if they genuinely care about their employees.

Another urged Swiggy to reimburse the cost of the stolen Nike shoes, highlighting their value.

Meanwhile, humorous comments circulated, with one user joking about the colour of the stolen shoes and another praising the quality of the CCTV camera.

The incident has raised concerns among customers, with one demanding transparency from Swiggy regarding their actions in response to the theft. However, others expressed scepticism, jokingly suggesting Swiggy would only offer a small voucher as compensation.