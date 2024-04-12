Swiggy delivery partner steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, netizens react, watch viral video

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests two accused, including mastermind

Azim Premji’s fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

This diety holds special significance for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant , it is located in...

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet star kid whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, is missing for many years, she is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Azim Premji’s fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

This diety holds special significance for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant , it is located in...

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

World's most livable cities

Yoga vs walking: Which is better for weight loss?

Here’s how many crores Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, other cast charged for Maidaan 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Meet star kid whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, is missing for many years, she is now..

Meet actress who dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, is single mother, quit acting, now...

HomeViral

Viral

Swiggy delivery partner steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, netizens react, watch viral video

The incident, which took place on April 9 in Gurugram, shows the delivery partner taking a pair of black shoes left outside a flat. The CCTV footage has sparked outrage, with many criticising Swiggy's response.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video footage of a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner stealing shoes has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on April 9 in Gurugram, shows the delivery partner taking a pair of black shoes left outside a flat. The CCTV footage has sparked outrage, with many criticising Swiggy's response.

In the video, the delivery partner is seen delivering an order before glancing around, wiping his face, and swiftly snatching the shoes. Netizens stated that Swiggy failed to provide the delivery partner's contact details.

The video got mixed reactions from users on social media platform X. Some users criticised Swiggy for the incident, while others made light-hearted remarks. 

One user empathised with the delivery partner, suggesting Swiggy should provide support if they genuinely care about their employees. 

Another urged Swiggy to reimburse the cost of the stolen Nike shoes, highlighting their value. 

Meanwhile, humorous comments circulated, with one user joking about the colour of the stolen shoes and another praising the quality of the CCTV camera.

The incident has raised concerns among customers, with one demanding transparency from Swiggy regarding their actions in response to the theft. However, others expressed scepticism, jokingly suggesting Swiggy would only offer a small voucher as compensation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kit Harington reveals why Game of Thrones spinoff on Jon Snow has been shelved: 'We all couldn't...'

Thalapathy Vijay announces release date of The Greatest of All Time with new poster, fans say 'GOAT for a reason'

This film was delayed for years due to maker's financial struggles, then became blockbuster, revived superstar's career

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

'Jisko cricket ka C nahi pata...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams critics over batter's IPL strike-rate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement