60-year-old man climbs 48-storey skyscraper without even a rope, PICS surfaces

Photo: Reuters

A french solo climber known as the "French Spiderman" climbed a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris on his 60th birthday. Alain Robert has a record of climbing many of the world's tallest buildings, without permission.

Not only without permission but The "French Spiderman" also does not use any harness or any other safety measures. On Saturday, Robert reached the top of the 187 metres (613ft) tall building, in the French capital's La Defense business district.

“I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” said Robert, whose 60th birthday was last month. “I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch.”

Robert's motto behind his climbs is to raise awareness about the need for climate action and had already climbed the Tour Total on numerous occasions. He started climbing in 1975, training on the cliffs near his home town of Valence in southern France. And began solo climbing in 1977 and rapidly became a top climber.

Since then, he has climbed more than 150 towering structures around the world, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – the Eiffel Tower and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

He has been arrested several times. He climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk to wipe off the sweat. In October 2018, he was arrested after scaling London’s 202-metre (662ft) Salesforce Tower – formerly the Heron Tower – without a rope or other safety equipment.

Read: Viral video: Elephant imitates a little girl's dancing steps, viewers are showering their love