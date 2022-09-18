Viral video: Elephant imitates a little girl's dancing steps, viewers are showering their love

IPS Dipanshu Kabra shared this amazing video on twitter

Social media users love to see adorable animal antics, especially when they try to mimic human behaviour. An elephant imitating a little girl is a common social media video in this genre.

One such video is getting viral on Twitter. In this video, a girl does some cute dance steps, in a moment the elephant imitates the girl's movements by nodding her head and displaying her huge, fluttering ears. The video gained massive likes from people within a few hours. It has already hit more than 15,000 views on Twitter.

IPS Dipanshu Kabra shared an amazing video on his official Twitter handle on Saturday. He captioned the video, "Who did better?"

"Do you know #elephants are civil engineers of #forests, they build roads with their footsteps. They built rivers while walking in them. They are farmers who help in regeneration and help in checking soil erosion," he wrote.

Elephants were also used in ancient temple construction to transport large stones and other construction supplies.

He further said, "In ancient India they were temple builders".