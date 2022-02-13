SpiceJet air hostess dances to AP Dhillon’s 'Excuses' song – WATCH viral video

AP Dhillon has become an all-time favourite of music lovers these days. His song Excuses has received lot of praises on social media as people are sharing videos while grooving to the song.

The song’s catchy beats have now caught the attention of a SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi whose video on the song is now going viral on the internet.

The song’s Kehndi Hundi Si trend has won over many hearts and this girl has aced the trend.

Watch viral video here:

The air hostess shared a video while dancing on the now viral song on her Instagram account. The video, which has over 1.3 million views, was shared with the caption, “Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga”.

The videos comments section is replete with people going crazy over her expressions and grooves.