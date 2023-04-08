South Korean dulha dances to Punjabi ‘boli’ at his desi wedding in viral video, netizens say, 'cha gaye'

screengrab

New Delhi: There are many videos on the internet of grooms dancing and surprise their brides. These videos are frequently wholesome and entertaining to watch. Adding to the list of them, recently, a video of South Korean groom dancing to Punjabi ‘boli’ at his desi wedding in India went viral on the internet. Basically, when the baraat (the groom and his guests) arrive at the wedding venue, they dance to dhol beats and engage in boliyan. Now, boliyan or boli are Punjabi couplets that are sung. The clip we are talking about was shared on Instagram by his wife Shivangi and the groom in the video is Jimin.

Watch it here:

It the now-viral video, Jimin is seen seated atop a horse in a traditional'sherwani' while a man sings the Punjabi boli 'Baari barsi khatan gya si'. Following the conclusion of the 'boli,' the groom danced along to the 'dhol' beats.

“Jimin oppa just knew he had to dance after it! Wish I could attend my baraat too. Boli partner @amannoberoi shukria char chand lagane ko! PS: Special thanks to my office colleagues for the shor,” reads the video caption.

This clip was released a few days ago and has been viewed over two lakh times since then. The video has also received 37,000 likes and several comments. Many individuals congratulated the newlyweds and expressed their joy at their wedding.

"His dance is good! And, once again, my heartfelt congrats. Wishing you love, tranquility, and care as a couple! Stay cheerful, healthy, and in good spirits!" wrote one. "This is so cute, I'm hoping to do something similar for my wedding." said another. " "That moment must be really precious," a third individual added. "I'm really enjoying this video, sister. You two look fantastic and gorgeous together. May God bless you both with this beauty together forever," a fourth person said.

Here are some more beautiful pics of newlywed Indian-Korean duo: