‘Sirf tumhari DP dekh ke…’: Rapido driver harasses woman on WhatsApp, netizens left disgusted

Rapido driver harasses woman on WhatsApp (Photo - Twitter)

Uber, Ola, and other ride-sharing applications have often come under heat for misbehavior by drivers and lack of proper customer service. Another such incident has now come to light, this time slamming a Rapido driver for harassing a woman on Whatsapp.

A Twitter user alleged that she was harassed by a Rapido driver after she shared her location with him via WhatsApp, and he continued to text her. The screenshots posted by her showed sleazy texts where he asked the woman not to call him “bhaiya”.

The viral screenshot of the Rapido driver kicked up a massive wave of outrage on social media, with people slamming Rapido and calling the driver cheap and disgusting. The company also issued a response on the now-viral screenshot.

In the screenshot posted by Twitter user ‘hunspari’, the driver had asked her if she was still awake. He further wrote that he had only arrived to pick her up after seeing her display picture and hearing her voice over a phone call, urging her not to call him “bhaiya”.

Netizens were left angered by this report, urging Rapido to take proper measures against such drivers and asking them to increase security for their women passengers. Rapido Care also issued a response on the issue after the tweet went viral.

Rapido Care wrote, “Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

This comes shortly after a similar case was reported involving a Swiggy delivery agent, who had messaged inappropriate things to a woman after delivering groceries to her doorstep.