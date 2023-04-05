Search icon
Shubman Gill blushes as fans scream 'Sachin ka dhyan rakhna', watch viral video

A video of Shubham Gill boarding the team bus, and fans coming there to greet him is getting viral. Watch here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Indian Cricket team player Shubman Gill has stunned the world with his staller batting skills in recent years. The Punjab-based Crikerter has the hitting the headling lately due to due his link-up rumours with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. 

The audience has been seen many times teasing Shubman Gill by shouting Sara's name.  

Rumours have always been riff that Shubman has been dating Sarah Tendulkar, but none of them has come out publically and confirmed the news. 

Last year, a video got when Shubham Gill was boarding the team bus, and fans came there to greet him. Meanwhile, some fans started shouting, ''Sachin ka dhyaan rakhna, Sachin ka dhyaan rakhna''. (''Take care of Sachin, take care Sachin.'')

 

 

Interestingly, this moment left 23 years old Cricketer blushing and he closed the window of the bus. Gill has been linked several times with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan both. However, these rumours have never been cleared by any of them. 

Taking about the young Cricketer, Gill played for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa just before the commencement of the 20-20 World Cup 2022. 

