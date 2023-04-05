Shubman Gill blushes as fans scream 'Sachin ka dhyan rakhna', watch viral video

Indian Cricket team player Shubman Gill has stunned the world with his staller batting skills in recent years. The Punjab-based Crikerter has the hitting the headling lately due to due his link-up rumours with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

The audience has been seen many times teasing Shubman Gill by shouting Sara's name.

Rumours have always been riff that Shubman has been dating Sarah Tendulkar, but none of them has come out publically and confirmed the news.

Last year, a video got when Shubham Gill was boarding the team bus, and fans came there to greet him. Meanwhile, some fans started shouting, ''Sachin ka dhyaan rakhna, Sachin ka dhyaan rakhna''. (''Take care of Sachin, take care Sachin.'')

Shubman Gill is all smiles as fans tease him pic.twitter.com/tWbrgZHqtW Jisshu Bhattacharya bh0592 January 19, 2023

Interestingly, this moment left 23 years old Cricketer blushing and he closed the window of the bus. Gill has been linked several times with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan both. However, these rumours have never been cleared by any of them.

Taking about the young Cricketer, Gill played for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa just before the commencement of the 20-20 World Cup 2022.