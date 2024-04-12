This diety holds special significance for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant , it is located in...

Twitter
Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Whatever the Ambani family does makes news and besides being a world-class business family, they are deeply religious and spiritual. While, we have often seen Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and his children visiting the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, but Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district holds special significance in their lives. visiting the ShrThey are often seen Shrinathji Temple on birthdays, anniversaries or before starting a new company.

This is the temple where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in 2022.

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple in September and promised to launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the temple. In 2015 too, Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji Temple before the launch of 4G services.

Know about Shrinathji's idol

Shrinathji’s idol was brought to Rajasthan from Govardhana near Vrindavan in 1665, the temple's website states.

“The idol went on a journey to Mewar which took 32 months to complete. The decision to settle the Lord here at Nathdwara involves an interesting story. When the wheel of the chariot carrying the Lord got stuck in the mud at a place called Sihar, the Rana saw it as a divine sign that Lord Krishna wished to settle here, and thus a temple was built at this spot and the holy township of Nathdwara grew around the temple,” the website adds.

In 1672, Lord Shrinathji was placed in a new Temple built in village Sihad, now called Nathdwara, on the banks of river Banas, it said.

